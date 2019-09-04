2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTB9550D/98
Surround sound from all angles, like in the cinema
Start enjoying the original cinema experience, no matter where you are in the room. 360Sound speakers are designed with sound drivers in the front and on the sides to fill your room evenly with surround sound, just like in the cinema.
3D Blu-ray
Philips' CinemaPerfect HD engine offers a new standard in clear and sharp video playback. This intelligent engine reduces noise and sharpens images to bring you higher quality video images than previously seen. Video noise reduction and super scaling work to reduce the noise that is produced when video is compressed into MPEG format. With improved color processing, the engine produces sharp, deep images on screen.
Adjusting your new Philips home theater for optimum sound experience is now a breeze. With the simple touch of a button on the remote, the intelligent pre-loaded sound calibrator software is launched and emits test signals to the speakers. These signals are captured and analyzed by the auto-calibration microphone and the necessary adjustments are made, taking into consideration the distances between speakers and listening positions, the loudness and the delay response of audio signals from each speaker. In 60 seconds, your in-room sound experience is enhanced and optimized.
Vastly different from a conventional 5.1 home theater, 360Sound is uniquely designed with three drivers in each satellite speaker – a front one, and two side firing ones which are angled to project immersive sound around you. In addition to the principle of dipoles, Philips uses a proprietary algorithm to further enhance the embracing sound effect. Built with premium acoustic components like soft dome tweeters, Neodymium magnets and Class D digital amplifiers, 360Sound delivers exceptional sound from all angles – giving you a true cinema experience in your own home.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
CLKY29
04/09/2019
Singapore
Please make this again
I have this unit for so long and I enjoy it so much. The unfortunate thing is that the main unit with the blue-ray broke down but the speakers are still working great. Why did Philip discontinue this model!!! This should be reintroduced.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Immersive Sound HTB9550D 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Immersive Sound HTB9550D 5.1 Home theater