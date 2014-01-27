Home
5.1 Home theater

HTB3560/40
Overall Rating / 5
  Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers
    -{discount-value}

    5.1 Home theater

    HTB3560/40
    Overall Rating / 5

    Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    5.1 Home theater

    Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

    Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    5.1 Home theater

    Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with 3D Blu-ray Disc playback. See all benefits

      Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

      with 3D Blu-ray

      3D Blu-ray
      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

      DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

      DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

      DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

      Access your favorite YouTube videos & Picasa photos easily

      Access your favorite YouTube videos & Picasa photos easily

      Get YouTube videos and Picasa photos on your TV now. Enjoy the huge collection of online videos on a larger screen, without even having to turn on your computer. Simply ensure that your Blu-ray player or Home cinema system is connected to the Internet, either wirelessly over Wi-Fi or with a cable to the LAN connector - then sit back and enjoy the best of YouTube & Picasa.

      Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

      Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

      Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

      300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

      Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

      WiFi ready for easy access to all your entertainment

      WiFi ready for easy access to all your entertainment

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Gaming
        • Movie
        • Music
        • News
        • Original
        Sound Enhancement
        • Night Mode
        • Treble and Bass Control
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital 5.1
        • Dolby Digital Plus
        • Dolby True HD
        • DTS Digital Surround
        • dts ES
        • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
        • DTS-HD Master Audio Essential
        Center speaker output power
        50 W
        Cube speaker output power
        2 x 50  W
        Satellite speaker output power
        2 x 50 W
        Subwoofer output power
        50 W
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        300  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        • 2 x Satellite speakers
        • 3 x Cube speakers
        Drivers per Cube speaker
        1 x 2.5" woofer
        Cube speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Cube speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Drivers per Satellite speaker
        1 x 2.5" woofer
        Satellite speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 5.25" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20 - 150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Front Connections
        • Music iLINK
        • USB
        Rear Connections
        • AUX in
        • Click-fit Speaker Connectors
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital optical in
        • Ethernet
        • Fixed FM Antenna
        • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • 21:9 format subtitle support
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough
        • System standby
        HDMI Features
        • 3D
        • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
        • Content Type
        • Deep color
        Online services
        • Picasa
        • YouTube

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • AVCHD
        • BD
        • BD R / BD RE
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • File Format

        Audio
        • aac
        • mka
        • mp3
        • wma
        Picture
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        Video
        • avi
        • divx
        • mkv
        • mp4
        • mpeg
        • mpg

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320kbps

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX Plus HD
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4

      • Still Picture Playback

        Compression format
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPEG HD
        • JPEG Progressive
        • PNG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with music playback
        • Zoom

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upscaling

      • Power

        Power consumption
        60  W
        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5 W

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        360 x 58 x 325  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        2.40  kg
        Center Speaker (W x H x D)
        84.5 x 89 x 89  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.30  kg
        Centre Speaker cable length
        2  m
        Front Speaker (W x H x D)
        85 x 160 x 95  mm
        Front Speaker Weight
        0.28  kg
        Front Speaker cable length
        3  m
        Rear Speaker (W x H x D)
        84.5 x 159 x 80  mm
        Rear Speaker Weight
        0.30  kg
        Rear Speaker cable length
        7  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        160 x 267.5 x 265  mm
        Subwoofer cable length
        2  m
        Subwoofer Weight
        2.5  kg
        Packaging (W x H x D)
        520 x 310 x 377  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        8.75  kg

      • Accessories

        Compatible accessories
        • STS3001 Speaker stand
        • WUB1110 Wi-Fi USB Adaptor
        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        Length
        52  cm
        Width
        37,7  cm
        Height
        31  cm
        Gross weight
        7,47  kg
        Nett weight
        6,37  kg
        Tare weight
        1,10  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 67332 1

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Height
        31  cm
        Width
        52  cm
        Depth
        37,7  cm
        Gross weight
        7,47  kg
        Nett weight
        6,37  kg
        Tare weight
        1,1  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 67332 1

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        5,8  cm
        Width
        36  cm
        Depth
        32,5  cm
        Weight
        2,45  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Safety & Legal Leaflet
      • Trademarks Sheet
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

          • The YouTube video playback feature on your home theater is designed to work with stable internet services. If your internet connection or access to YouTube is slow or unstable, the feature may not function properly.

