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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTB3560K/98

Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

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with 3D Blu-ray

Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

  • 3D Blu-ray

WiFi ready for easy access to all your entertainment

WiFi ready for easy access to all your entertainment

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

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