Viva Collection

Kettle

HD4678/55
Overall Rating / 5
  Great tasting hot drinks
    Viva Collection Kettle

    HD4678/55
    Overall Rating / 5

    Great tasting hot drinks

    For maximum flavor, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Turn the control knob to the right icon and enjoy your favorite drink.

    Viva Collection Kettle

    Great tasting hot drinks

    For maximum flavor, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Turn the control knob to the right icon and enjoy your favorite drink. See all benefits

    Great tasting hot drinks

    For maximum flavor, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Turn the control knob to the right icon and enjoy your favorite drink. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Kettle

    Great tasting hot drinks

    For maximum flavor, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Turn the control knob to the right icon and enjoy your favorite drink. See all benefits

      Great tasting hot drinks

      With optimal temperature settings for your drink

      • 1.2 L 2400 W
      • Temp control
      • White orange
      • Hinged lid
      Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor

      Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor

      Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor for your drinks.

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

      Kettle body illuminates once the kettle is switched on

      Kettle body illuminates once the kettle is switched on

      Kettle body radiates an elegant blue light once the kettle is switched on.

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

      One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

      Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving up energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

      Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

      Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • 360 degrees base
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Boil-dry protection
        • Cord storage
        • Flat heating element
        • Non-slip feet
        • Ergonomic grip
        • Lid and spout filling
        • Wide opening lid

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.2  L
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        2000-2400  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        23x19x27.5  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        16x24.4x22.2  mm

      • Design

        Color
        White & orange

      • Finishing

        Material heating element
        Stainless steel
        Material switch
        Polypropylene (PP)

