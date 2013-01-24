Search terms
The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter
PerfectCare Elite Plus is the most powerful and fastest steam generator in the world, with ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns - guaranteed. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.
Our DynamiQ smart sensor knows exactly when and how the iron is moving, delivering powerful steam where you need it most – for easier ironing and faster results.
The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight also makes it easy and effective for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.
T-ionicGlide is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.
Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc Plus system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light and audio signal to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.
Silencing filters minimize steam noise and a sound-absorbing platform reduces vibration noise in the base unit. So our powerful steam won’t overpower the sounds of television, music or family.
The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.
Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.
Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.
1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.
