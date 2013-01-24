Home
      Ultra-fast ironing

      with powerful continuous steam

      • Max 6.5 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 450g steam boost
      • 1.8 L water tank capacity
      • with detachable water tank
      With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

      Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

      An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

      Regular descaling protects your iron and maintains steam performance. The Smart Calc-Clean system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound that cleaning and descaling is needed. Simply place your iron onto the Smart Calc-Clean container and start the process. It takes approx. 2 minutes for the dirty water and scale to be collected, your steam generator will beep once it's done and ready to use again.

      The SteamGlide Plus soleplate is durable and non-stick is based on the ceramic finishing. It has an integrated titanium oxide layer for superior gliding performance.

      ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

      Thanks to revolutionary ProVelocity technology, we've been able to make a powerful steam generator iron that is much lighter than traditional models. This means it's more stable positioned on your ironing board and carrying it around is made much easier.

      The detachable water tank allows you to easily refill anytime without stopping the appliance. It has a large filling hole so you can simply fill the water tank under the tap. It has a 1.8 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 2 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank.

      Your steam generator iron includes a safe carry lock which securely fastens your iron to its base without the risk of slipping or someone touching the hot soleplate. It ensures safe and easy transportation around the house, to and from storage.

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you safety peace of mind.

      Powerful steam doesn't have to mean noisy ironing. Enjoy ironing with family around, whilst watching TV or when listening to music, without being disturbed by the noise. The steam generator iron is fitted with a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the vibration noise in the base.

      The ergonomically shaped SoftGrip handle ensures using your steam generator is much more comfortable. The top of the handle is finished with a super-soft material with a unique pattern that enhances the gripping experience. These features make holding your iron far more pleasant throughout the duration of your ironing session.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes
        Smart Control Processor
        Yes
        Quiet pump
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 120  g/min
        Power
        2600  W
        Pressure
        Max 6.5 bar pump
        Ready to use
        2  min
        Steam boost
        Up to 450  g
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate gliding performance
        5  stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4  stars

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean
        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound
        • Yes

      • Storage

        Carry lock
        For transportation and safety
        Cord storage
        • Velcro fix
        • Yes
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        24.6 x 33.5 x 44.9  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        22 x 24 x 37  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.22  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        3.2  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Design

        Color
        Black copper

