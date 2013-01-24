Home
Travel iron

GC651
    Power with precision

    This incredibly compact and perfectly designed iron gives you great results wherever you are. Thanks to its powerful steam and unique ergonomic grip, removing creases is just as effective and effortless as when you use your regular iron. See all benefits

      Power with precision

      Professional results on the go!

      • Steam 6g/min;45g steam boost
      • Non-stick soleplate
      • 800 Watts
      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

      Steam boost helps to easily remove the most stubborn creases.

      Carry pouch to have your iron on the go

      Carry pouch to take your travel iron wherever you want to.

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        6  g/min
        Steam boost
        45  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Power
        800  W

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.9  m

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.9  m

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        0.72  kg
        Product dimensions
        17.8 x 8.5 x 8.9  cm
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Accessories

        Carry pouch
        Yes

