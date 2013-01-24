Home
ClearTouch

Garment Steamer

GC532/30
  • Remove creases in no time Remove creases in no time Remove creases in no time
    Remove creases in no time

    The new Philips ClearTouch garment steamer is designed for powerful crease removal in a few strokes. Its contemporary, unique design is accompanied by smart features and powerful steam that will make ironing both easier and faster. See all benefits

      Remove creases in no time

      Designed for powerful performance

      • 1800 W
      • Adjustable pole
      • Glove
      Extra powerful steam

      Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      Adjustable pole

      Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

      XL Stainless steel steam plate for faster results

      The steamer head has an XL stainless steel steam plate which delivers faster results.

      Detachable, transparent water tank with hygienic water inlet

      1.2 L detachable water tank with special water inlet for extra hygiene.

      Easy Rinse descaling function

      Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

      PVC free silicon steam hose

      The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

      Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

      Removes cigarette, food and body odors

      Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Water tank capacity
        1200  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Silicone steam hose
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        XL steam plate
        Special water inlet
        For extra hygiene
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        40x45x33.3  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        33x172x33  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        5.31  kg
        Weight of iron
        3.36  kg

      • Accessories included

        Adjustable pole
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        35  g/min
        Power
        1800  W
        Voltage
        240  V

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy Rinse

