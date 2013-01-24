Search terms
Carefree ironing, no setting required
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere; in any order without adjusting the temperature. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results without the risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now simpler than ever. See all benefits
The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.
100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.
100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.
T-ionicGlide is Philips most premium soleplate. Delivering a new standard in glide and scratch resistance for OptimalTemp irons. The patented new coating will secure excellent results. The carefully designed shape and vent holes provide an even steam distribution for easy crease removal with the steam iron.
PerfectCare Azur steam iron is designed to be used with tap water. Double Active Calc Clean: A smart combination of Calc Pills and a regular Self Clean reduce the scale built-up. For better ironing results we recommend to use deminaralized water. This ensures a consistent steam flow from your iron.
The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If left on it's heelrest the steam iron will switch off in 3 minutes, when left resting on the soleplate it will take 2 minutes before the iron shuts off.
The Quattro Precision Tip of the steam iron allows you to reach into the most difficult to reach areas while ironing. Iron closely around the buttons with the button groove; having a speedy designed shape for better visibility; a Precision SteamBoost area for a focussed shot of steam and the slim tip for delicate ironing complete the Quattro Precision Tip.
The innovative CordGuide simply clicks to your ironing board and guides the cord away while ironing.
2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.
