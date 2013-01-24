Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

CompactTouch

Compact garment steamer

GC420/05
Overall Rating / 5
2 Awards
  • Powerful crease removal, easier storage Powerful crease removal, easier storage Powerful crease removal, easier storage
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    CompactTouch Compact garment steamer

    GC420/05
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards

    Powerful crease removal, easier storage

    The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can enjoy crease-free clothes without much hassle. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR429.00
    Find similar products

    CompactTouch Compact garment steamer

    Powerful crease removal, easier storage

    The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can enjoy crease-free clothes without much hassle. See all benefits

    Powerful crease removal, easier storage

    The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can enjoy crease-free clothes without much hassle. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR429.00
    Find similar products

    CompactTouch Compact garment steamer

    Powerful crease removal, easier storage

    The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can enjoy crease-free clothes without much hassle. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all garment-steamer
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Powerful crease removal, easier storage

      With steam on demand and integrated storage

      • 1000 W
      • Steam-on-demand
      • Integrated cover for storage
      • Door hanger, glove
      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      Steam on demand technology for total control and efficiency

      Steam on demand technology for total control and efficiency

      The steam is released only when the steam trigger is pressed giving you total control and helps using water efficiently.

      Integrated cover for easier storage

      Integrated cover for easier storage

      The compact integrated design with cover provides enough space to store all the parts including the power cord and the hose inside the base, protecting against dust and helps keeping your home neat and tidy.

      Easy garment hanger

      Easy garment hanger

      Easy garment hanger accessory lets you hang your garments on a door while steaming.

      Large water tank for longer use

      Large water tank for longer use

      600 ml large water tank creates enough steam for steaming up to 30 mins.

      Permanent anti-calc solution inside

      Permanent anti-calc solution inside

      Permanent anti-calc solution delays the formation of scale build up ensuring better protection for your steamer.

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Power
        1000  W
        Steam on demand technology
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        600  ml
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Anti-calc solution

      • Accessories

        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Integrated cover
        Yes
        Easy garment hanger
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        38.2 x 19.8 x 11.1  cm
        Packaging dimensions
        41.5 x 23.5 x 15.0  cm
        Voltage
        220  V
        Weight of product
        1.56  kg
        Weight of product with package
        2.11  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item