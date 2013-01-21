Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2910/20 Steam 35g/min;100g steam boost SteamGlide soleplate Anti-calc 2100 Watts with SteamGlide soleplate

GC2910/20
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
  • -{discount-value}

    Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2910/20 Steam 35g/min;100g steam boost SteamGlide soleplate Anti-calc 2100 Watts with SteamGlide soleplate

    GC2910/20
    Find support for this product

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2910/20 Steam 35g/min;100g steam boost SteamGlide soleplate Anti-calc 2100 Watts with SteamGlide soleplate

    Manuals & Documentation

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Troubleshooting

    Leaking (1)
    Device (2)
    Performance (1)
    Indication Lights (1)
    Noise (1)
    Other faults (1)

    Search

    Search within this product

    Close
    Back to Page

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How to Video's

    Search results for

    Results:
    Register your product

    Find service center

    In order to help you further, we will assist you in finding a solution for your product…
    Search

    Has your iron/garment steamer stopped steaming or is it leaking brown water or white particles?

    It might need descaling.

     

    Click now to learn how to descale your iron, steam generator and garment steamer.

     

    Click here

     