Dry iron

GC150/21
  • Designed for easy use Designed for easy use Designed for easy use
    Dry iron

    GC150/21
    Designed for easy use

    Affinia is the new Philips dry iron with the slim tip soleplate, which reaches easily in the trickiest places. Comfortable handle with texturing and elevated temperature control make the iron easy to use. See all benefits

      Designed for easy use

      Long lasting, quality iron

      • Linished soleplate
      • 1.8 m cord length
      • 1000 Iron Watts
      • 1000 Watts
      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

      Cord winder for easy cord storage

      Cord winder for easy cord storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      Easy temperature control

      Easy temperature control

      An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

      Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

      Technical Specifications

      • Full control

        Easy temperature control
        Yes
        Temperature light-indicator
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Easy to use

        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Easy to set up and store
        Easy cord and hose storage
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Long lasting cord
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Power
        1000  W
        Soleplate
        Aluminium

