Philips NanoProtect Series 2 filter covers an unfolded area of about 1.26m² to ensure a long lifetime up to 12 months.
Captures 99.5% of particles
Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.5%* of particles even as small as 0.003 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles and bacteria*. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.