FM16FD35B/00
    USB Flash Drive FM16FD35B/00

Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive Urban edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

    Easy to use, plug and play!

    Swap files in a flash!

    • 16GB
    • Urban Edition 2.0

    Trendy USB stick due to colorful design

    Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

    Easy opening and user friendly packaging

    The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.

    Activity indicator lights up when copying files

    An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.

    16GB storage capacity for large data files

    A useful 16GB gives you the capacity to swap and share much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

    Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

    High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

    Functionally designed to perfectly fit your wallet

    This form factor offers you an easy way to carry your valuable data with you because this USB flash card drive will perfectly fit into your wallet.

    Protective integrated cap for your convenience

    Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated in the product design, so it will always stay attached to the USB stick. To bring it into use, you only have to turn the cap backwards, plug the stick in and play.

    Technical Specifications

    • Storage Media

      Built-in Memory Capacity
      16  GB

    • Connectivity

      USB
      High-speed USB 2.0

    • System Requirements

      PC OS
      Windows® XP and higher; Mac OS 9.0 and higher; Linux 2.4.0 and higher

    • Miscellaneous

      Warranty
      2 years

