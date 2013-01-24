Home
AquaTrio Pro

FC7088/61
  • Vacuums, mops and dries in one go Vacuums, mops and dries in one go Vacuums, mops and dries in one go
    AquaTrio Pro simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries, saving up to 50% time and effort*. Powerfull and gentle microfiber brushes to effectively remove dirt & stains. For perfect visible wet cleaning results on all hard floors**.

      Vacuums, mops and dries in one go

      Visible wet cleaning for hard floors

      • 3-in-1: vacuums, mops & dries
      • Triple-Acceleration Technology
      • Visible wet cleaning
      • All hard floors
      Advanced cleaning performance for perfect results

      Advanced cleaning performance for perfect results

      - Vacuums: powerful Aqua Cyclone pulls and removes all spills, dirt and dust - Mops: counter-rotating microfiber brushes apply a mist of clean water to efficiently lift dirt and grime. All dirt is dissolved in water and captured in a separate tank. - Dries: brush rotation speed creates airflow that leaves the floor virtually dry

      Removes up to 99% of bacteria*** and reduces allergens

      Removes up to 99% of bacteria*** and reduces allergens

      AquaTrio Pro removes up to 99% of all bacteria*** and reduces allergens. Because of the separation of a clean and dirty water tank all dust and allergens will be trapped in the dirty water tank.

      Effective with cold/warm tap water, with/without detergent

      Effective with cold/warm tap water, with/without detergent

      AquaTrio Pro gives excellent results using just cold or warm tap water. If required, you can also add detergent of your choice but use always a low-foaming or non-foaming floor cleaning detergent which is suitable for your hard floor.

      2 micro-fiber brushes remove all dirt, dust and grime

      2 micro-fiber brushes remove all dirt, dust and grime

      Powerful micro-fiber brushes rotate at 6700 rpm to effectively remove all spills, dust and dirt while adapting to the different shapes of the floor and even cleaning in crevices.

      Separate clean and dirty water tanks

      Separate clean and dirty water tanks

      Separate clean and dirty water tanks ensure that you always mop with clean water, all dirt and allergens are contained in the dirty water tank.

      Floor dries 50% faster than regular mopping

      Floor dries 50% faster than regular mopping

      Floor dries up to 50% faster compared to regular mopping.

      Ideal for all hard floors**

      Ideal for all hard floors**

      Perfect for all hard floors (suitable for wet mopping): wood, parquet, laminate, vinyl/linoleum, ceramics/tiles, marble/natural stone.

      Cleans more than 60m2 with one water tank

      Cleans more than 60m2 with one water tank

      One full tank containing 700ml cleans more than 60m2 of hard floor; cleaning large areas using only a minimal amount of water.

      Save up to 50% energy. Save up to 70% water*

      Save up to 50% energy. Save up to 70% water*

      Highly-efficient power usage saves you up to 50% in energy consumption compared to vacuuming. You also use up to 70% less water compared to wet mopping.

      Fast rotating brushes clean themselves while in use

      Fast rotating brushes clean themselves while in use

      Brushes clean themselves during use.The centrifugal forces spin dirt and water picked up from the floor out of the brushes and into the dirty water tank. For optimal cleaning performance replace the AquaTrio Pro brushes every 6 months (FC8054).

      Self-cleaning appliance with flushing tray

      Self-cleaning appliance with flushing tray

      AquaTrio Pro cleans itself. Simply place the appliance on the specially-designed flushing tray, pour a cup of tap water into it, and switch it on for a few seconds.

      Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF

      Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF

      AquaTrio with water filtration is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. Its Aqua Cyclone encapsulates dirt and dust, allergens are captured in water and cannot become airborne again. AquaTrio is removing 99,95% of allergens from cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen for an allergy friendly home environment.

      LED indicators to inform when action is required

      A LED indicator shows you when action is needed. It turns green when AquaTrio Pro is on and ready to clean. It turns blue when the watertanks need either to be filled up or emptied. And finally, it turns red when there is something interfering the brushes, so yu can remove the obstacle and keep cleaning easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Energy efficient
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6.7 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        305 x 320 x 1150 mm
        Weight with packaging
        10.8 kg
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        790 x 390 x 395 mm

      • Usability

        Filters to clean
        None
        Clean water: Refill indicator
        Yes, LED indicator
        Change brush while cleaning
        Not needed
        Surface coverage per tank
        More than 60m2
        Start up time
        Immediately
        Dirty water tank capacity (max)
        0.8 L
        Handle for easy lifting
        Yes
        Detergents that can be used
        clear detergent or just water
        Clean water tank capacity (max)
        0.65 L
        Suitable for wood and parquet
        Yes
        Moves forwards or backwards
        Yes
        Dirty tank: Full indicator
        Yes. LED indicator
        Action radius
        9.5 m
        Power supply
        Corded
        Cord length
        8 m

      • Filtration

        Filter system
        Cyclonic. No filter to clean

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Nozzle width
        320 mm
        Accessories included
        Flushing tray

      • Design

        Color
        Anthracite

      • Performance

        Mechanical power
        6700 rpm
        Cleaning Technology
        Triple-Acceleration Technology
        Input power (IEC)
        Max 500 W
        Mopping element
        2 microfiber rotating brushes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

          • * Suitable for wet mopping
          • ** Compared to vacuuming with a 2200 W vacuum cleaner and regular mopping
          • *** when used with detergent