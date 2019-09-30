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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Car Charger

DLP4526C/97

Car charger

Zinc Alloy Car charger with 2 USB outlet : USB- A and USB Type-C socket

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18W Output

Car charger

  • Power Delivery

  • QC 3.0

Works with USB-based devices

The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

2 USB to charge 2 devices simultaneously

Technical Specifications

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