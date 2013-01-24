Search terms
Smart life
Enjoy the extreme convenience brought by the intuitive fingerprint verification, full auto switch, and infrared sensor. Link with IoT gateway and smart door viewer makes security assured at your fingers. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smart life
Enjoy the extreme convenience brought by the intuitive fingerprint verification, full auto switch, and infrared sensor. Link with IoT gateway and smart door viewer makes security assured at your fingers. See all benefits
Smart life
Enjoy the extreme convenience brought by the intuitive fingerprint verification, full auto switch, and infrared sensor. Link with IoT gateway and smart door viewer makes security assured at your fingers. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smart life
Enjoy the extreme convenience brought by the intuitive fingerprint verification, full auto switch, and infrared sensor. Link with IoT gateway and smart door viewer makes security assured at your fingers. See all benefits
Philips 9300 push-pull smart door lock employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop up after closing the door. If the door is not locked up, the mortise will give an alert to remind you of the door lock status.
The lock cylinder is the key component that controls the opening of the lock. The C-grade lock cylinder employs multiple anti-theft technologies with a unique design of pin tumbler and vane structure, that can provide high deterrence against technical lock-picking.
[Open]: Double click the button within one second could unlock the door, which prevents accidentally unlocking by children and pets effectively. [Close]: Click once on the button could lock the door. Long pressing the button could enable inside deadlock. You could use the master PIN code or mechanical key to disable inside deadlocking. Simultaneously press the [Open] and [Close] buttons could enable or disable the inductive unlocking function.
You can remotely view unlocking records and distribute a one-time PIN code at any time via the gateway. The smart door viewer will take photos or videos, then upload them to the App under the abnormal alert, when it is binding with the door lock, so that users could get to know various situations from the inside and outside of the door.
Features with hidden PIN code technology, Philips smart door lock allows you to enter any random number combinations to successfully get identified as there is consecutive input of the correct password. This feature can effectively prevent peeping and disclosing your real password.
Features with the touch sensor and infrared sensor, when touching the touch sensor and the infrared sensor detects an obstruction, the door will be unlocked.
The fingerprint sensor is integrated with the push-pull handle so that when you hold the handle, your finger will naturally fall on the sensor. You can simply reach out and touch the sensor, then push to open after a successful fingerprint verification. The one-step unlocking feature will bring you a fast and convenient door opening experience.
Before leaving home, you can enable the outside forced locking by touching the functional button, under which mode, opening from the inside will trigger an alert. This feature can effectively remind you of security risks and upgrade the level of home security.
With the connection to the wireless network, you can remotely manage the access of door locks, monitor the status of door locks in real-time, view the access logs at any time, and achieve personalized management of smart door locks.
Access Solution
Smart Lock Functions
Easy Operation
Design & Appearance
Lock Capacity
Mode
Power Specification
Installation
Accessory Parts