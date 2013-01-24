Home
Smart rim lock

DDL151L00GB/97
Overall Rating / 5
  • Simple and compact design Simple and compact design Simple and compact design
    Simple and compact design

    Simple design, which is also compact and thin, allows easy installation of different types of doors. Automatic locking, as well as remote controlling, etc. provide you with a better smart life. See all benefits

      Simple and compact design

      Allow easy installation

      • Auto locking function
      • Support remote controlling
      • Hidden PIN code
      • One-time PIN code
      Various ways of unlocking: Say goodbye to the key-only era

      Various ways of unlocking: Say goodbye to the key-only era

      Multiple choices as fingerprint, PIN code, key tag, remote control, mechanical key, and app meet different unlocking needs and allow users to enjoy a smart and convenient door opening experience.

      Fully auto mortise: Eliminate the hassle of manually locking

      Fully auto mortise: Eliminate the hassle of manually locking

      Philips 5100 employs fully automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop up after closing the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alert to remind you of the door lock status.

      One-time PIN code: Convenient for the visitors

      One-time PIN code: Convenient for the visitors

      When visitors or cleaners come while you are not at home, you can set a one-time password in advance, and it will become invalid after being used. There is no need to change the master PIN code frequently, which eliminates the hassle of resetting the PIN code(s).

      Compact design: Easy installation in different scenario

      Compact design: Easy installation in different scenario

      The simple and compact design allows easy installation for home, studio, office, etc., which is widely suitable for installation on both inside and outside doors, which could also ensure a private space.

      Hidden PIN code: Protect your password from being peeping

      Hidden PIN code: Protect your password from being peeping

      Featured 32-digit hidden PIN code technology, Philips 5100 allows you to enter any random number combination to get identified and unlock the door as long as there is a consecutive input of the real password. This feature can effectively prevent peeping and safeguard your real password.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design & Appearance

        Color
        Champagne gold

      • Installation

        Door Thickness
        • 30-50 mm
        • Other range*

      • Power Specification

        Battery Type
        Alkaline Batteries
        Time of Use
        8 months*

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • 8 months: The battery life may be less than 8 months, which is subject to the user's actual unlocking frequency.
          • If the thickness of the door is out of the mentioned range, please contact our local dealers or consumer care center.