New visual horizon
The 170° ultra-wide-angle lens with noise cancellation infrared night vision function and the 24-hour AI human body detection, allowing you to view the scenes in front of your door anytime and anywhere, which makes your home much secure. See all benefits
Features with a monitoring-level 170 ° lens, the smart door viewer can absorb a high volume of light, together with four bright infrared supplement lights and a professional infrared lampshade, it offers better night vision, even under insufficient lighting environments.
When you ring the doorbell or press the [call] button on the screen, you can start the real-time audio call with the built-in microphone and speaker. It can offer you a perfect calling experience.
The 5-inch IPS multi-touch HD screen adopts 2.5D full lamination curved glasses, which make everything look terrific. The interactive design is easy for children and the elderly to operate.
Adopt the quad-core ARM processor, the product shows strong performance with lower power consumption, which runs multi-task easier and makes the alert control system of the door to be more swift and stable.
Adopted a PIR infrared sensor, when someone appears within three meters outside the door, the smart door viewer will identify through the AI human body detection algorithm and instantly captures a photo or video. Meanwhile, it pushes notifications to the mobile app via the Cloud encryption server to monitor the situation at the door.
Adopted with the intensive metal body design and built-in anti-prying sensor, when the smart door viewer recognizes abnormal dynamics and offline from the Internet, the product will trigger an alarm to warn the strangers and remind your family, then the mobile app will receive push notifications in the real-time.
The 4G local storage could satisfy your daily requirement, it could save the records even offline from the Internet. Any encrypted photo or video uploads to the Cloud server can be saved for 3 days, and you could view the records via the Philips app at any time.
To simply use the four built-in magnets to install the product and remove the display to disassemble the product. With the reinforced cable, the product could be much durable.
With standby time up to 90 days, the built-in high-density polymer lithium battery has power-saving functionality. When the remaining battery level is 10%, the indicator in the upper left corner of the host's screen turns red and there will be a low battery level alert.
When an abnormal alert occurs on the smart door lock, i.e. an anti-prying alert (due to pried open), outside forced lock alert, locked alert (due to the wrong input of PIN code or unidentified fingerprint, etc.), abnormal latch bolt alert, being hostage alert, the smart door viewer will upload photos or videos to the Cloud server and push notifications to the mobile app instantly.
