2 year warranty
Discontinued
BTM1360/12
Bring power to your tunes
Listen to digital music from your Smartphone via Bluetooth, or play MP3-CDs and CD-R/RW on this Philips micro system. Bass Reflex speakers and 30W maximum output power deliver booming bass and room filling sound.
Bluetooth®
USB port for charging
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
3.4
of 5
5
Reviews
Conflict24
16/09/2017
United Kingdom
Good value
Bought this micro system what a joy, considering the price it gives excellent results good tone ease of use, best I've had in a while
This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system
This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system
Barhillbob
26/12/2016
United Kingdom
Sounds great!
Really happy with the sound quality of this unit from CD and USB stick. Love the minimal looks and feels substantial when you unpack it. Useful remote control too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system
Chendo86
25/06/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Small and compact good to look at
Great sound . Quite easy to use. Only problem is there is no decent instruction manual. The instructions that come with it are very vague
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system