Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

LCD monitor

BDL2331VS/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • A full 3D experience A full 3D experience A full 3D experience
    -{discount-value}

    LCD monitor

    BDL2331VS/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    A full 3D experience

    Deliver your messages in stunning 3D, with excellent picture quality and no need for special glasses. With 28 lenticular views you can deliver jaw dropping images that will amaze your audience. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    LCD monitor

    A full 3D experience

    Deliver your messages in stunning 3D, with excellent picture quality and no need for special glasses. With 28 lenticular views you can deliver jaw dropping images that will amaze your audience. See all benefits

    A full 3D experience

    Deliver your messages in stunning 3D, with excellent picture quality and no need for special glasses. With 28 lenticular views you can deliver jaw dropping images that will amaze your audience. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    LCD monitor

    A full 3D experience

    Deliver your messages in stunning 3D, with excellent picture quality and no need for special glasses. With 28 lenticular views you can deliver jaw dropping images that will amaze your audience. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all others
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      A full 3D experience

      without the need for special glasses

      • 23" / 58.4cm
      • Autostereoscopic 3D
      • Full HD
      Autostereoscopic 3D

      Autostereoscopic 3D

      Enjoy a stunning 3D experience with no need for special glasses thanks to the autostereoscopic 3D effect. Using lenticular technology, it gives excellent clarity and depth, making your 3D experience even more lifelike and enjoyable.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Temperature sensor measures the health condition

      This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

      Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      28 lenticular views for amazing smooth 3D pictures

      With 28 lenticular views, you can "peek" around virtual objects on the 3D display, giving you the most stunning 3D visual effects around.

      2D plus depth

      2D-plus-Depth converted to 28 different views and interwoven into a stunning 3D format

      3D content visualization

      Software tools are provided with the display to play-out 3D content and control the 3D and 2D visualization parameters. The actual 3D content can be created via plug-ins available for popular 3D animation software packages. Existing 2D or stereo content can be converted into 2D-plus-Depth format. The 2D-plus-Depth format is compatible with existing compression tools, as the additional bandwidth of the depth is small.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        58.9  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        23  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        150  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        150  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.265 x 0.265 mm
        Display colors
        16.7 million colors
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        3D Technology
        • Autostereoscopic 3D display
        • Fixed Lenticular 3D Technology
        • Input Format: 2D plus depth

      • Connectivity

        PC
        DVI-D x1
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x1
        USB
        USB 2.0 x 1

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel shift, Low bright
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Energy saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Safety control functions
        • Heat Control
        • Temperature Sensor
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        1.6 cm / 0.63 inch
        Set Width
        566  mm
        Set Height
        360  mm
        Set Depth
        50  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        499  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        171  mm
        VESA Mount
        100 x 100 mm
        Product weight
        6.5  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        14.3

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 - 80  %
        MTBF
        50.000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        Typ. 28.62W
        Standby power consumption
        0.1W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 1.5 W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Optional accessories
        3D rendering box

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        Warranty
        Europe/North America: 1 year

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • Optional accessories: 3D rendering box

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item