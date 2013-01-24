Home
Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter

AEA2000/12
  Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi
    Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi

    Philips Bluetooth® Hi-Fi Adapter turns your Hi-Fi or PC speaker system into a wireless sound system. Simply connect the adapter, and you're ready to play music from your smartphone, tablet and other Bluetooth-enabled devices to your Hi-Fi. See all benefits

      Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi

      Bluetooth-enabled

      • Bluetooth® music receiver
      • For smartphone, tablet
      Works with any smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth

      Bluetooth® Hi-Fi Adapter works with Bluetooth-enabled phones and tablets. Just turn on Bluetooth, connect to the Bluetooth Hi-Fi adapter and play music from your smartphone/tablet on your Hi-Fi.

      Connects wirelessly via Bluetooth technology

      The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter works with all versions of Bluetooth.

      Stream your local music library via Bluetooth technology

      You store your music on smartphone and tablet. With Bluetooth® Hi-fi Adapter, you can stream all your music from your music library to your Hi-Fi system.

      Stream music apps from your smartphone or tablet to Hi-Fi

      Every music lover has his favorite music service or online radio apps on his mobile devices. Now you can play them directly on your Hi-Fi system.

      Connects to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system

      You can connect the Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system using standard analogue RCA or 3.5mm jacks.

      Smooth and compact design

      The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter features a compact and streamlined design, looking perfect on your favorite Hi-Fi.

      Uses RCA or 3.5mm jack to connect adapter

      Standard analogue RCA or 3.5mm jack (cable included).

      Enjoy better sound than from your smartphone

      You love music, and have a huge library on your smartphone and tablet. But the built-in speakers just don't sound right. With the Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter you can listen to all your favorite music in better sound.

      Plug-and-play for easy use

      The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter connects readily to your favorite Hi-Fi. Just plug it in the RCA or 3.5mm jacks, and you are ready to play music from your smartphone or tablet on your Hi-Fi.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        2.1+EDR
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        Up to 10m
        RCA Aux in
        Yes
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC Adapter
        Yes
        Cables
        RCA to 3.5mm cables
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Product height
        22  mm
        Product width
        74  mm
        Product depth
        74  mm
        Product weight
        0.04  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

