Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Sport audio player

ACT215/11
Overall Rating / 5
  • Portable Sport Audio by Philips Portable Sport Audio by Philips Portable Sport Audio by Philips
    -{discount-value}

    Sport audio player

    ACT215/11
    Overall Rating / 5

    Portable Sport Audio by Philips

    though designed specifically for athletes and active people, these wearable, splash proof digital audio players make no sacrifice to audio quality. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Sport audio player

    Portable Sport Audio by Philips

    though designed specifically for athletes and active people, these wearable, splash proof digital audio players make no sacrifice to audio quality. See all benefits

    Portable Sport Audio by Philips

    though designed specifically for athletes and active people, these wearable, splash proof digital audio players make no sacrifice to audio quality. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Sport audio player

    Portable Sport Audio by Philips

    though designed specifically for athletes and active people, these wearable, splash proof digital audio players make no sacrifice to audio quality. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all CD & cassette players
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Portable Sport Audio by Philips

      • 256MB*
      MP3 and WMA playback

      MP3 and WMA playback

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your GoGear player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      Equalizer to suit your music preferences

      Equalizer to suit your music preferences

      GoGear Players with Equalizer, utilize technology to automatically set the optimum sound frequency balance for a chosen music style. Whether it is Jazz, Rock or Pop that you are listening to, using the Equalizer preset setting allows you to enjoy the optimum sound for that music style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Backlight
        Yes
        Type
        LCD

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80 dB
        Output Power
        2 x 2.5mW RMS
        Volume Control
        digital

      • Storage Media

        Built-in memory capacity
        256
        Built-in memory type
        NAND Flash
        Mass storage class compliant
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Armband
        AY3285
        Headphones
        HJ050/77I
        Waist band extension
        AY3297

      • Audio Playback

        ID3-tag support
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.