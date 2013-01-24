Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- RS232 cable
- Batteries for remote control
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- IR sensor cable (1.8M)
Turn up the stopping power with the Q-Line UHD Android display that goes big on resolution. Benefit from fast, hardware-free installation and superb picture quality. Easily display online and local content.
Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.
Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.
Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.
Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.
Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.
Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Connectivity
Convenience
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Power
Sound
Accessories
Multimedia Applications
Miscellaneous
Internal Player