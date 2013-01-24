Home
Signage Solutions D-Line Display

43BDL4050D/11
Overall Rating / 5
    Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

      Chasing innovation

      powered by Android

      • 43"
      • Powered by Android
      • 450cd/m²
      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

      Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

      Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Sigage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content, schedule your playlist and you are ready to play!

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists

      Enhance your connectivity with an integrated mPCIe slot.

      With an integrated PCI slot, you can connect a WiFI/bluetooth or 4G LTE module, allowing for even greater communication with the display. Machine to machine communication is also enhanced, with numerous configurations available for customers to use, such as the ability to expand product features or signal-handling capability.

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

      WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

      Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

      Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feauture, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42.5  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        107.95  cm
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1100:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.49 x 0.49 mm
        Display colors
        16.77 million
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Operating system
        Android 4.4.4

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • HDMI (x2)
        • DVI-D
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 2.0
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Other connections
        • micro SD
        • micro USB
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width (inch)
        37.99  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        22.02  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        1.79  inch
        Set Width
        965.00mm  mm
        Set Height
        559.30  mm
        Set Depth
        45.50  mm
        Bezel width
        9.6 mm (T/L/R), 15.7 mm (B)
        Product weight (lb)
        23.59  lb
        Product weight
        10.7  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6

      • Convenience

        Memory
        16GB eMMC
        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15x 15
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • DVI
        • VGA
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        • DisplayPort
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Other convenience
        • Carrying handles
        • G sensor

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        59 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        60,000  hour(s)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • VGA cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Edge alignment plates
        Stand
        Universal Stand (Large Size) (Optional)
        Included Accessories
        • DVI-VGA adapter
        • Philips logo
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Thumb Screw (x8)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WMA
        • M4A
        • MP1
        • MP2
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PDF
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • 3GP
        • AVI
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MOV
        • MP4
        • TS

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • J-Moss
        • PSE
        • VCCI
        Warranty
        3 year send-back warranty or warranty replacement shipment (Do not include removing and installing the display.)

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Quad Core Cortex A9 1.8GHz
        GPU
        ARM Mali400 Quad Core 533MHz
        Memory
        2GB DDR3
        Storage
        16GB EMMC

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • VGA cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • Edge alignment plates

