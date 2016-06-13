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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image

Discontinued

4000 seriesHD Display

24PHT4101S/67

Slim LED TV

The right TV for every home. Philips 4000 series slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear picture engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience.

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With Digital Crystal Clear

Slim LED TV

  • 60 cm (24")

  • LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

Digital Crystal Clear for precision you’ll want to share

For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

USB for multimedia playback

USB for multimedia playback

Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

Central stand with real metal and chrome detailing

Our designers combined an ultra slim neck and angled base plate with a brushed and polished metal finish to create a fresh design that will compliment any modern home.

Technical Specifications

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