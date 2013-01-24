Home
Ultinon Pro9000

with exclusive Lumileds automotive LED

11362U90CWX2
    Breakthrough LED for driving enthusiasts

    The Philips Ultinon Pro9000 sets a new standard in retrofit LED bulbs. It offers up to 250% brighter*, whiter light for optimal performance and a compact design for easy fitting to most vehicles. *Compare to the minimum legal standard. See all benefits

      Breakthrough LED for driving enthusiasts

      Original automotive performance in LED

      • LED-HL [~H11]
      • up to 250% brighter light
      • Cool white light
      • Lumileds TopContact LEDs

      Up to 250% brighter light

      The new Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlight bulbs provide the exceptional visibility that you need while driving. They offer up to 250% brighter, consistent light on the road than the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. Their optimal spectrum makes road signs more visible. See further, react faster!

      OEM LEDs exclusive to Lumileds in aftermarket

      Always a step ahead, Philips Ultinon Pro9000 is driving performance with its exclusive top-quality Lumileds TopContact LED chips. These unique OEM LEDs provide optimized light consistency, generate less heat and feature the ideal light color for sharper visibility. One reason why Lumileds automotive LED chips and Philips headlight bulbs are chosen by the world’s major car manufacturers is that they’re fitted with the very best components and technologies, giving you unparalleled performance and enhanced bulb lifetime.

      Up to 5,800 Kelvin color temperature for cool white light

      Enjoy the balance of practicality and performance. Philips Ultinon Pro9000 features a color temperature of up to 5800 K, proven among Original Equipment Manufacturers to maximize eye comfort while driving at night. This reduces fatigue and the risk of eye strain to make driving in the dark a safer, more pleasant experience.

      Light exactly where you need it on the road

      Thanks to the perfect positioning of the LED chips on Philips Ultinon Pro9000 bulbs, drivers have light exactly where they need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles. Our bulbs also feature Philips SafeBeam, producing the best useable beam and glare-free pattern. Drive safer with Philips Ultinon Pro9000.

      Small footprint, big performance

      Philips Ultinon Pro9000 gives you powerful technology in a small but effective design. Built with performance and ease of use in mind, the Philips Ultinon Pro9000's allows hassle-free installation.

      High electrical compatibility for most vehicles

      LED retrofit and halogen bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition and power consumption. Replacing your halogen bulbs with other LEDs may cause issues such as flickering light. Philips Ultinon Pro9000 bulbs need no additional adapters** to eliminate flickering in most vehicles. They work right away with the vehicle's electrical system, providing a consistent light beam and color temperature.

      12V and 24V compatibility for wider usability

      Philips Ultinon Pro9000 is compatible with both 12V and 24V electrical systems, making it suitable for most vehicle types.

      Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

      You want bright, stylish headlights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That’s a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At a higher light-intensity level, LEDs last much longer, and Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlights are built to last. Due to features such as AirBoost and AirCool heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

      The durability that today's drivers demand

      IP65-certified against dust ingress and with splash-water protection, Philips Ultinon Pro9000 bulbs are also guaranteed EMI-compliant, conforming to automotive-industry standards on electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern motoring life, they offer the durability that today's drivers demand. Their daily performance provides confidence behind the wheel and brighter, consistent light throughout the journey.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        X2
        EAN1
        8719018007162
        EAN3
        8719018007179

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Range
        Ultinon Pro9000
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Designation
        LED H11 11362 U90CW X2
        Base
        PGJ19-2
        Type
        LED-HL [~H11]
        Technical features
        AirBoost, SafeBeam Technology

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage [V]
        13.2 V
        Wattage [W]
        18 W

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Brighter Lights
        Product highlight
        Automotive Grade LED

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        5800K
        Lumens [lm]
        1350

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11362U90CWX2
        Ordering code
        716231

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        32.5  cm
        Length
        120  cm
        Net weight per piece
        22  g
        Width
        420  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        19.1  kg

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        18.9  g
        Height
        15.2  cm
        Length
        15.2  cm
        Net weight per piece
        7  g
        Width
        7  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        2520 packs
        Pack Quantity
        2.72 pcs

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        5000 hrs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • Compared to the legal minimum for halogen bulbs.
          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements
          • * For some rare cases, an additional Light repair CANbus might be needed to eliminate flickering completely.