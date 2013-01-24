Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Ultinon Essential LED

Headlight bulb

11005UE2X2
  • Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Ultinon Essential LED Headlight bulb

    11005UE2X2

    Stand out from the crowd

    All-new Philips Ultinon Essential LED provides the best value for your money. It comes in a compact all-in-one design featuring powerful brightness, stylish looks, dual heat-dissipation technology and with 12V and 24V compatibility. See all benefits

    Ultinon Essential LED Headlight bulb

    Stand out from the crowd

    All-new Philips Ultinon Essential LED provides the best value for your money. It comes in a compact all-in-one design featuring powerful brightness, stylish looks, dual heat-dissipation technology and with 12V and 24V compatibility. See all benefits

    Stand out from the crowd

    All-new Philips Ultinon Essential LED provides the best value for your money. It comes in a compact all-in-one design featuring powerful brightness, stylish looks, dual heat-dissipation technology and with 12V and 24V compatibility. See all benefits

    Ultinon Essential LED Headlight bulb

    Stand out from the crowd

    All-new Philips Ultinon Essential LED provides the best value for your money. It comes in a compact all-in-one design featuring powerful brightness, stylish looks, dual heat-dissipation technology and with 12V and 24V compatibility. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all headlights
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Stand out from the crowd

      Stylish LED lighting that’s easy to fit

      • LED-HL [~HB3/HB4]
      • 6500 K stylish white light
      • Compact design for better fit
      • Compatible with most cars
      Enjoy a stylish, white-light experience

      Enjoy a stylish, white-light experience

      For that modern, high-end style, customize your car with Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs. With a color temperature of up to 6,500 Kelvin, these bulbs project a modern white light so you can always stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.

      Excellent cooling via effective heat dissipation

      Excellent cooling via effective heat dissipation

      Optimal performance with superior durability places Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs at the forefront of LED technology. Thanks to the dual heat-dissipation mechanism - built-in fan and an aluminum heatsink with anonizing coating - these LED headlight bulbs disperse heat more effectively and efficiently. They can perform at their highest level of brightness for a longer period of time.

      Compact all-in-one design for plug-and-play use

      Compact all-in-one design for plug-and-play use

      Philips Ultinon Essential LED uses a brand-new bulb design that integrates the driver-box electonics into the body allowing more space for bulb in the headlamp and hence faciliting easy fit. Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the one-piece design allows to take the out the center ring from top easily, without unscrewing. Philips Ultinon Essential LED with its compact design fits a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics.

      Experience improved visibility

      Experience improved visibility

      The uniform, accurate beam pattern lets you see and be seen more clearly. Thanks to the precise optical design of Philips Ultinon Essential LED, the light is projected just where you need it on the road. Not only will you be able to spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence, you’ll avoid blinding other drivers with dangerous glare making everyone safer on the road. For a sharp beam, it’s also important that the bulb is correctly positioned in your headlamp. Using the adjustable connector rings, you can ensure perfect alignment for optimal light performance and enhanced road safety.

      12V and 24V compatibility for wider application

      12V and 24V compatibility for wider application

      Philips Ultinon Essential LED is a perfect fit for a wide range of vehicles and is compatible with both 12V and 24V electrical systems. Reach out to anyone of our authorized partners or call center for further details.

      Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

      Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

      With over 100 years of automotive lighting experience, Philips lighting ensures that our Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards.

      Optional connector rings to fit most car models

      Optional connector rings to fit most car models

      Because H7 headlights feature a wide variety of lamp brackets, you can sometimes have trouble fitting LED lights but not with Philips Ultinon Essential LEDs. Optional Philips LED connector rings ensure they fit the largest selection of car models, so you can buy Philips LEDs with peace of mind.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018003881
        EAN3
        8719018003898
        Packaging type
        X1

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        Low beam
        Range
        Ultinon Essential LED
        Type
        LED-HL [~HB3/HB4]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Designation
        LED-HL [~HB3/HB4]
        Base
        P22d/P20d

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        24  W
        Voltage
        12 V and 24  V

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Philips LED lamps

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6500 K
        Lumens [lm]
        1550

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11005UE2X2
        Ordering code
        00388131

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        11.5  cm
        Length
        22  cm
        Net weight per piece
        443.4  g
        Width
        15.5  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.54  kg

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        26.5  g
        Height
        12.7  cm
        Length
        10.6  cm
        Net weight per piece
        47.4  g
        Width
        4.8  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        12
        Pack Quantity
        2

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        1500 hrs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements