SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
Search terms
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
|
Protective shave
AquaTouch
MYR461.00*
S5420/04
|
Comfortable shave
Shaver series 9000
MYR1,414.00*
S9551/38
|
Sensitive shave
Shaver series 7000
MYR612.00*
S7370/12
|
|
|
|
Key feature(s)
|
|
|
|
Cutting system
|
|
|
|
Ease of use
|
|
|
|
Battery
|
|
|
|
Included accessories
|
|
|
|
|
|