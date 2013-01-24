Home
Protects 10 X better versus a regular blade

Protect your skin from nicks and cuts with Philips Series 5000 shaver. The MultiPrecision Blades glide across your face giving you a smooth, close shave whilst reducing the number of nicks and cuts vs. regular razor blades.  The powerful quick charging battery offers 45 minutes of shaving time or if in a rush a 5 minute quick charge will give one full shave.

Protect your skin from nicks and cuts with Philips Series 5000 shaver. The MultiPrecision Blades glide across your face giving you a smooth, close shave whilst reducing the number of nicks and cuts vs. regular razor blades.  The powerful quick charging battery offers 45 minutes of shaving time or if in a rush a 5 minute quick charge will give one full shave.
Get a shave that's close and precise


MultiPrecision Blade System

MultiPrecision blades are specifically designed to give you a close shave whilst protecting your skin. The dual-blade Super Lift & Cut system uses two blades to give a close shave whilst still offering optimal skin comfort. The first blade lifts each hair shaft away from the skin while the second blade cuts the hair shaft at skin level, guaranteeing a close smooth shave.
Flexibility to ensure a close shave


5-directional DynamicFlex heads

5-directional  DynamicFlex heads follow every curve of your face and neck to give you an easy, comfortable shave even in tough to reach areas.
Shave wet or dry


Aquatec Wet & Dry

Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.

What's in the box?

    • Precision trimmer
      SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.

    AquaTouch

    Protective shave

    AquaTouch

    MYR461.00*
    S5420/04
    Compare features
    Shaver series 9000

    Comfortable shave

    Shaver series 9000

    MYR1,414.00*
    S9551/38
    Compare features
    Shaver series 7000

    Sensitive shave

    Shaver series 7000

    MYR612.00*
    S7370/12
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Skin Protection System
    • 8 directional dynamic flex heads
    • Comfort rings for less friction

    Cutting system
    • 27 rotating blades
    • 5 directional movements
    • 1 speed setting
    • 72 rotating blades
    • 8 directional movements
    • 3 speed setting
    • 72 rotating blades
    • 5 directional movements
    • 1 speed setting

    Ease of use
    • Use wet & dry
    • LED
    • Personal comfort settings
    • Aquatec Use wet & dry
    • Digital
    • Use wet & dry
    • LED Display

    Battery
    • 50 min run time
    • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
    • 50 min run time
    • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
    • 50 min run time
    • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave

    Included accessories
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    • SmartClick beard styler
    • Travel pouch
    • Docking station: while charging, cleans lubricates and dries
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    • Travel pouch
    * Suggested retail price

