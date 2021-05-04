Nose trimmer series 3000Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Where are the model number and serial number of my Philips Male Groomer?
If you own a Philips Trimmer or Hair Clipper and want to know where its model number and serial number are located, please read the information below. The model number is often needed when registering your product or when looking for information about your specific model. The serial number can be used to identify the production date of your product.
Back of the device
For some grooming devices like the OneBlade, the model and serial numbers are located on the back of the handle. The model number usually starts with 2 letters followed by 4 digits, e.g. QP2540. The serial number has the format of YYWW (Year and week).
Top of the device
Some hair clippers and beard trimmers have the model number located on the top of the device, just below the cutting teeth. The serial number is usually located under the cutting unit. Try removing the upper part of your groomer and check for the 4 digit number in the format of YYWW, e.g. 1823.
Inside the handle
For nose hair trimmers, the model number and serial number are located inside the battery compartment. Remove the lower part of the handle of your trimmer to see the battery compartment. The model and serial number will be printed there.
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Look on the box
Look inside the product
Look on the product
Look on the manual
