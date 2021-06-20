My Philips Cordless Vacuum PowerPro Duo has low suction power
The filter is clogged
In order to solve this, please follow the steps below for cleaning the brush of your cordless vacuum:
1. Switch off the appliance and take out the filter by clicking on the filter button
2. Remove the foam filter
3. Clean the foam filter under the tap
4. Let the filter dry for 24 hours before placing it back into the appliance
The roller brush is stuck
1. Switch off the appliance
2. Open the cover of the nozzle and remove the brush
3. Use a pair of scissors to cut the hairs, threads and other dirt that have collected around the roller brush
4. Place the roller brush back into the nozzle and close the cover
Did these solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.