Place the toothbrush handle on the charger. Does the battery indicator blink or do you hear a beep? If yes, your toothbrush needs to be charged.

When charging, make sure that you use the original charger that came with your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush. Charging components are not interchangeable. If you have a DiamondClean handle, see the matrix below to ensure that you are using a compatible charger.

Handle Name DiamondClean DiamondClean Smart DiamondClean 9000 Code on bottom of handle HX93, HX934, HX935, HX936, HX937 HX992, HX993 HX991 Code on bottom of charger base HX9100 Type: CBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001 Type: CBA5001, CBA4001

Also make sure that you plug your toothbrush into a working electrical socket to charge it.

Charging times may vary per toothbrush model. See your user manual for more details on charging.