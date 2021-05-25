My Philips Sonicare toothbrush does not charge
Not using the original charger
The DiamondClean series requires different glass chargers. Although the chargers may look the same, they are not compatible. See the table below to check if you are using the correct charger with your Sonicare Toothbrush.
|Handle Name
|DiamondClean
|DiamondClean Smart
|DiamondClean 9000
|Code on bottom of handle
|HX93, HX934, HX935, HX936, HX937
|HX992, HX993
|HX991
|Code on bottom of charger base
|HX9100
|Type: CBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001
|Type: CBA5001, CBA4001
Toothbrush is not fully charged
If the flashing light turns off at some point during charging, this is normal.
Note: DailyClean 1100 model HX34.. models do not have a battery light. These toothbrushes beep twice when placed on the charger to indicate they are charging.
Socket is not working
Interferences
Toothbrush is placed incorrectly in the charging glass or on the charging pad
For toothbrushes compatible with the Sonicare App
Follow these steps to check if you have the latest firmware installed on your toothbrush handle:
Update (or download) the latest version of the Philips Sonicare app from the App Store or Google Play.
Open the Philips Sonicare app
Tap on the menu icon in the top left corner
Go to "My Products"
Select your toothbrush
Select "Handle update" to see if any updates are available
If you have updates available, please update the firmware of your handle by following the instructions from the Philips Sonicare app.
If none of these tips solved your issue then please contact us or try our troubleshoot assistant for further support.