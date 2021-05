Your toothbrush gets software updates when connected to the app. This happens through firmware updates. Some of these updates improve charging capability.Follow these steps to check if you have the latest firmware installed on your toothbrush handle:Update (or download) the latest version of the Philips Sonicare app from the App Store or Google Play.Open the Philips Sonicare appTap on the menu icon in the top left cornerGo to "My Products"Select your toothbrushSelect "Handle update" to see if any updates are availableIf you have updates available, please update the firmware of your handle by following the instructions from the Philips Sonicare app.If none of these tips solved your issue then please contact us or try our troubleshoot assistant for further support.