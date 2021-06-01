If the juicing screw of your Philips masticating juicer is stuck, please find the solution below.
The juicing screw is blocked by the ingredients
If the juicing screw of your Philips masticating juicer is blocked by the ingredients, the appliance will automatically reverse to unblock, beep a few times and then switch off. When this has happened, press the ON/OFF button (located on top of the main unit of the appliance) to switch it on again.
If the appliance is still blocked, then press the ON/OFF button to switch it off again and unplug the appliance. Then, disassemble the squeezing system (please see the image below) and clean it before you use the appliance again.
