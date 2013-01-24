What to take to hospital

This is a very basic list – you’ll probably use all these items. We’ve kept the quantities down as your partner should be able to bring in replacements, e.g. if you go through baby-grows quickly, or have to stay in more than a night or two.
For you
Your antenatal notes and your birth plan
Coins for the car park and vending machines (most maternity units provide a parking permit for labour)
Phone chargers and batteries for your camera
Slippers or thick socks and a dressing gown
Two or three knee-length cotton nighties or long t-shirts for labour and after – not white and preferably front-opening for breastfeeding
Old undies or disposable knickers and maternity pads (two or three packs), plus a couple of feeding bras
Basic toiletries kit – toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush, hair bands, face wipes, lip salve, moisturiser, make up, tissues
Patterned towel and patterned pillow and pillowcase (patterned laundry won’t get put in the hospital laundry)
Breast pads
Ear plugs – post-natal wards can be noisy and ear plugs will help you sleep when someone else is able to watch your baby
Glasses, contact lenses, contact lens solution
Baby feeding diary / notepad and pen
A stash of snacks, energy drinks and a small amount of money
Some clothes to go home in – you probably won’t need any more
Optional extras – such as an iPod and speakers (check this is OK with the unit), massage lotion, Swiss ball, TENS machine, supply of fruit squash, glucose tablets, items to help pass the time – like a magazine or book.
And for your baby
A pack of nappies plus some cotton wool or baby wipes
Vests and baby grows (six of each), socks and scratch mitts, two thin cotton hats
Coloured muslins (so you don’t lose them)
Blankets and a warm outfit for going home (including a hat) – hospitals have swaddling sheets, cellular blankets and baby nighties.
