Philips Clean Home+ App Privacy Notice

This Privacy Notice was last updated on 19 March 2020

The Philips Clean Home+ App (“App”) allows you to control, monitor and manage your Philips Air Purifiers and Robot Vacuum Cleaners (collectively “Devices”) from anywhere, at any time ("Services").
 

The App and the Devices are controlled by Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries ("Philips", "our", "we" or "us").  We process personal data collected from the App and/or any Device that you decide to pair with the App. 

This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the Device and/or the App. This Privacy Notice aims at helping you understand our privacy practices when you use the App, including what data we collect, why we collect it and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights.
 

Please also read our Cookie Notice and Terms of Use.

What Personal Data are collected and for which Purposes

We receive or collect personal data, as described in detail below, when we provide our Services, including when you access, download and install the App
account data

Account Data

You may log in to the App using a MyPhilips account or by using your social media profile.  Users in China can also log in using their phone numbers.



  • When you log in via social media, the personal data we collect may include your basic public profile (e.g., profile photo, identifier, gender, profile URL, birthday, homepage, and location) and email, which we use for authentication purposes.  In China, you can login using your Wechat account.  When you use your Wechat account, we collect your WeChat Account ID, and Public Profile, including name and profile picture.  Please note that your social media provider may collect information on the fact that you are using the App and logging in using your social media account. Please read your social media provider’s Privacy Notice (e.g., Facebook, Google) to learn about their privacy practices.

  • When you create a MyPhilips account, the personal data we collect may include your first name, username, email address and password. In this case, we will send you a welcoming email to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your inquiries, to send you strictly service-related announcements, or direct marketing communications in case you have opted-in. You may also use your MyPhilips account to order a Philips product or service, participate in a promotion or game, participate in a social media activity related to a Philips promotion (for example clicking "like" or "share"), and participate in product testing or surveys
     

We use your Account Data to create and manage your account. Because we use your Account Data to provide the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1. (b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

Data filled in by you

Device Data

When you pair your Device with the App, we collect the following information: 

 

  • Air Purifier Devices.
     

(I) Device Data, including Device ID, running mode, power on/off, mode, fan speed, scheduler, and control commands.

(II) General Air Quality Data, including Indoor Allergen Index, PM2.5, temperature, gas and humidity level.
 

  •  Robot Vacuum Cleaner Devices.

(I) Device Data, including Device ID, scheduler data, number of cycles and cleaning duration​.
 

We also collect the IP address of the router that connects to your Device.
 

We use this data to provide the Services; make the Device more aware of its environment; improve our Device and Services; and allow you to get more engaged with the Device and its services.
 

Because your Device Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

Devices data

Other Provided Data

Depending on your Air Purifier Device model, the App might show you a small questionnaire relating to your concerns about air indoor quality; how long ago you moved to your house/room; and the room where you placed the Device.  The App will use your answers to set the most appropriate running mode for your Device.

 

Because your Other Provided Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device(s) with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

cookies image

Cookies

We use cookies, tags or similar technologies (“Cookies”) to operate, provide, improve, understand, and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect your personal data including your unique user device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App.

 

Before we use Cookies for analytical purposes, we will ask your consent.  For further information about the use of Cookies in this App, please read our Cookie Notice, which you can find under the privacy settings of the App.

Location data

Customer support

When you require customer support, we process information on the details of your case, including your case number, your interactions with us and your contact information. Additionally:

 

  • When you use the App’s “Contact Developers” feature, we process an “App logs” report with your Device’s model and performance information, including its associated unique identifiers.

 

  • When you use the App’s “Contact Us” feature, we process your questions and comments, together with information about your mobile device (such as manufacturer, model, and operating system) and associated Devices.
     

We use your Customer Support data to understand and fix the issues you are experiencing, provide the required support, and contact you when necessary.
 

We process your Customer Support data as necessary for the performance of a contract under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679. In some cases, we process your personal data based on a legal obligation to which we are subject in accordance with Article 6.1.(c) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

Combined data

Combined Data

We may combine your personal data, including Account Data, Device Data, Cookies, with data collected during your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, including your IP addresses, Cookies, mobile device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, and websites you visit.

 

We analyse the Combined Data to provide you with personalized Services. It also helps us improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, the Device(s) and Services as well as to develop new products and services. In this case, we consider the processing of your Combined Data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
 

If you opt-in to receive promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behaviour, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behaviour and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyse your Combined Data. Before sending promotional communications to you, we will ask your consent. 

Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.
Third parties
Permissions
When the App needs permission to access your mobile device’ sensors (e.g. camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location, or Bluetooth) or other data (e.g. photos) for purposes of the Services, we will ask your consent. We use such data only when needed to provide you the Services and only after you provided your consent.

 

  1. General Permissions

 

  • Wi-Fi. To set up your Device(s)’s pairing.
  • Camera.  To scan the QR code to initiate the Device(s) pairing.
  • Photo. To enable the photo sharing function, which allows you to make snapshots of indoor or outdoor air quality and share them through SMS/Wechat or other social channels.
  • Calling. To allow you to call Philips' customer support through the App.
  • Coarse geo-graphic location and location.
  • Device pairing.  Android operating systems require coarse geo-graphic location to connect the App to the Device. iOS requires access to location data to recognize when the App and Device(s) are nearby. However, Philips does not process such data in any manner. The data is stored in your mobile device, where Philips does not have access to it. If you delete your profile or the App, this data will be deleted from your device.
  • Find a Philips near you. When you enable this functionality, we use your location data to  direct you towards a store or consumer care centre near you.
  • Files. The App requires access to the mobile device's files to store the language configurations and other files that the App uses to operate (e.g., graphics, media files, or other large program assets). If you delete the App, the data will be deleted from the mobile device.

 

  1.  Air Purifier Permissions.
     
  • Weather and Air Quality information. When enabling this permission, the App shares your anonymized location data (city level) with one of our Service Providers to provide you with a location map with air quality information in the Homepage of the App.
     

You can at any time block your App permissions through the settings of your mobile device.

 

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 
IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 
IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 
Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 
With whom are Personal Data shared

Philips may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.
Location data

Service providers

We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.

 

We may share your personal data with the following service providers:
 

 

  • IT and cloud providers

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.
 

  • Analytics and User Engagement providers

These providers deliver specific services for the App, such as App analytics, In-App and Push Notification messages.
 

Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.

Location data
Other third parties

Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If Philips shares personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent if required under applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect and how they use, process and protect them.
 

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.
 

Amazon Alexa

In some countries, we support the Philips Air Purifier skill.  If you enable the skill, you will be able to control your Device(s) through Amazon Alexa. When you enable Amazon Alexa, Amazon will provide its own services to you.  We kindly ask you to read Amazon Alexa’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice.
 

Tmall Genie

In China, we support the Philips Air Skill in the Tmall Genie App. If you enable the skill, you will be able to control your Device through Tmall Genie. In this case, Tmall Genie will provide its own services to you. We kindly ask you to read Tmall Genie’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice.
 

Cross-border transfer

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.
 

If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as the United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting us here.

How long do we keep your data?

We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).
Special information for parents

Your choices and rights

If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us here. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.

In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.
 

Where we rely on consent to collect and/or process your personal data, you may withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before its withdrawal.
 

Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, our Services anymore.
 

When we process your personal data based on a legal obligation to which we are subject, including when you interact with us to exercise any of your rights, we consider the processing to be lawful in accordance with Article 6.1.(c) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

Special information for parents
We protect your personal data

We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.

Special information for parents
Special information for parents

While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.
 

If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal data without their consent, please contact us here. If we become aware that a child has provided us with personal data, we will delete his/her data from our files.

Changes to the privacy notice
Local specific information: Your California Privacy Rights (US Only)

California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal data (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal data that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and would like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

Changes to the privacy notice
Changes to this Privacy Notice

Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.
 

We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice.
 

The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.

Contact Us

If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal data, please contact us (including our Data Protection Officer) here. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region.

 

Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V.

High Tech Campus 5, 5656 AE,

Eindhoven, The Netherlands

